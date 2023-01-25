 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Clayton executive pleads guilty to wire fraud related to minority subcontractors

ST. LOUIS — A former co-owner of a Clayton construction company admitted Wednesday to avoiding requirements to use minority-owned subcontractors on a development that received city tax breaks. 

Brian Kowert, 72, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud after federal prosecutors argued he used his position as chief operating officer and a project manager at HBD Construction Inc. to falsify documents that showed a development on Choteau Avenue complied with city rules. 

The development, a new headquarters for home goods and wellness product distributor Greater Goods LLC, received a 10-year tax abatement in 2017. In exchange, the city required certified minority business enterprises participate in at least 25% of the project as part of an effort to address historical barriers to their growth.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith argued in court Wednesday that instead of actually using minority-owned businesses, HBD hired three non-minority subcontractors to supply custom cabinets, appliances, doors and stairs for the project then submitted false reports showing the work had been done and materials obtained by Midwestern Construction — a certified minority enterprise.

To conceal his scheme, Goldsmith said, Kowert transferred roughly $220,000 to Midwestern Construction, which then paid the actual subcontractors. Midwestern Construction received $2,000 from Kowert for being a "pass-through." 

HBD, which merged with another construction and development firm in 2020, denied any knowledge of the fraud in a March statement. 

A representative for Midwestern Construction denied any wrongdoing Wednesday. 

Federal guidelines recommend Kowert receive a sentence of 27 to 33 months in prison, though Kowert may argue for a lesser sentence. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other counts of fraud. 

Kowert's sentencing is set for April 26. 

