ST. LOUIS — A former client of St. Louis-area lawyers Albert Watkins and Michael Schwade filed suit last week, claiming his request for a discrete expungement turned into a “media blitz” against his wishes.

Paul Henreid, an attorney now representing himself, claims in a federal suit that when he hired the lawyers in 2018, he asked them to "fly below their radar" during attempts to get a 20-year-old felony conviction expunged from Henreid's record. Instead, the suit claims, Watkins sent the story to reporters and gave an interview to the Post-Dispatch.

The suit, filed March 1, names Schwade and Watkins — an attorney well-known in St. Louis for never shying away from publicity or controversy — as well as the law firm Kodner Watkins.

Henreid pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy in 1999 after he was accused of secretly filming sex partners through a camera attached to an alarm clock while he was a law student moonlighting as a stripper. Henreid was also accused of showing the recordings to others for entertainment.

He went to great lengths after the conviction to distance himself from the case, including changing his name from Henroid to Henreid in 2005, the suit states. He hired Watkins and Schwade for $5,000 in 2018 to aid in his expungement efforts.

In Watkins' interview with the Post-Dispatch, he highlighted the connection between Henreid’s case and similar charges then facing former Missouri Gov. Eric Geritens, who was in office at the time.

“What’s good for the governor should be good for the gander,” Watkins told the Post-Dispatch in the February 2018 article. Watkins at the time also represented the ex-husband of the woman Greitens was accused of blackmailing with partially nude photos.

“Watkins' actions defeated the purpose of an expungement and irreversibly damaged his own client for life,” Henreid wrote in a message to the Post-Dispatch Monday, adding that rather than fly below the radar: “Watkins (Judas) did the opposite and threw his client under a bus to gain media attention. Watkins betrayed basic duties of loyalty and confidentiality attorneys owe their clients.”

Henreid said Watkins' interview will likely forever appear in internet searches for Henreid’s name.

“The damages from Watkins' narcissistic attention-seeking are irreversible and lifelong because the internet takes no prisoners and never goes away,” Henreid said Monday in his message. “Of all people, Watkins knew this.”

Watkins told the Post-Dispatch this week it would be “imprudent” to comment on the specific allegations in the suit, but denied them.

“They are erroneous,” he said. “This is an unfortunate cost of doing business in the legal profession.”

Watkins added that a Missouri Bar complaint Henreid filed related to the same allegations was not substantiated.

The suit also alleges that Watkins’ comments to the media mischaracterized Henreid’s case. The suit claims that Watkins told reporters that Henreid was seeking a pardon from the government rather than an expungement — a legal process that can seal a person’s criminal record.

The suit claims Henreid fired both attorneys and successfully got his charge expunged in November 2018.

Henreid's suit seeks more than $1 million in damages on claims of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and negligence.