 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Columbia, Ill., mayor gets probation, fine for federal crime
0 comments

Former Columbia, Ill., mayor gets probation, fine for federal crime

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Hutchinson, Columbia mayor

Former Columbia, Illinois, Mayor Kevin Hutchinson.

 City of Columbia

EAST ST. LOUIS — The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine for lying to an anti-corruption task force.

Kevin Hutchinson was indicted Feb. 24 on a charge of making false statements to an anti-corruption task force that included the FBI and Illinois State Police.

He pleaded guilty March 22 and admitted lying to an FBI agent and a task force officer with the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force. Hutchinson, who is also a licensed insurance agent, lied when he told the agents he had not received commissions from a health insurance policy for city employees.

As a public official, Hutchinson was barred by state law from any financial interest, direct or indirect, in any city contract or business.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports