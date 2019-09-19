ST. LOUIS • A former California police officer who moved to the Philippines after serving time for a child sex crime was sentenced here Thursday to 14½ years in federal prison for producing child pornography there.
Michael Bruce McDonald, 79, admitted taking nude pictures of girls younger than 14 in the Philippines, where he was a volunteer teacher and dance troupe choreographer. He also admitted sharing the photos online, according to his guilty plea in April to a charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct overseas. Prosecutors say he also sexually abused two of the girls.
St. Louis County police Sgt. Adam Kavanaugh learned of McDonald’s activity during an undercover investigation and was able to find him in the Philippines, the plea says.
McDonald was found guilty of multiple child sex-related charges after a jury trial in California in 2001, and had to register as a sex offender. He met a Filipino woman online in 2009, moved to the country and married her in 2010.