 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Creve Coeur pharmacist gets probation for prescription drug crime

ST. LOUIS — A pharmacist who formerly worked in Creve Coeur was sentenced Thursday to three years probation for fraudulently obtaining prescription medications.

On at least 10 occasions between May 2015 and November 2017, Elizabeth R. Dembo obtained prescriptions for amphetamines, oxycodone and the generic form of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, her plea agreement says. Dembo either dispensed the drugs to herself, or she received help from one of the pharmacy's former owners, a chiropractor or two doctors, her plea says.

Dembo was the "pharmacist in charge" at the Olive Street Pharmacy from 2015 to March 2018. 

Dembo, 38, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in St. Louis a federal charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. She has since moved to Florida.

Her lawyer, Talmage Newton IV, asked in court documents for probation and community service rather than prison time, citing a struggle with anxiety and depression beginning in high school that led to the abuse of ADHD medications.

People are also reading…

In September, the Olive Street Pharmacy and one of its owners, Irina Shlafshteyn, agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle a civil complaint. The pharmacy agreed to tighten oversight of prescriptions and Shlafshteyn agreed not to participate in any business dispensing controlled substances.

Olive Street lawyer Steve Holtshouser said at the time that most of the pharmacy's problems stemmed from relying on Dembo, and the pharmacy didn’t know “the extent to which Dembo was not living up to her professional obligations.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News