Former Creve Coeur pharmacy owner indicted in multimillion-dollar kickback scheme

ST. LOUIS — The former owner of a mail-order pharmacy in Creve Coeur paid kickbacks for medically unnecessary drugs, costing Medicare and two state Medicaid programs a total of $5.5 million, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Michael J. McCormac was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on one count of health care fraud and three counts of violations of the anti-kickback statute.

McCormac owned GoLiveWell Pharmacy in Creve Coeur, and paid kickbacks to marketing companies to refer customers, prosecutors said. McCormac was aware that the customers often did not have a doctor/patient relationship with the prescriber of the drugs, and did not need the medications, the U.S. attorney's office said. The prescriptions were for for topical creams, oral medications and antibiotic and antifungal drugs, they said. The cost was reimbursed by federal or state health insurance.

From March 17, 2017, to Nov. 30, 2019, Medicare paid at least $4.7 million to GoLiveWell to which it was not entitled, prosecutors said. Missouri Medicaid paid at least $490,000 and Ohio Medicaid paid at least $330,000.

No lawyer is listed for McCormac.

“Individuals who seek to enrich themselves through kickback fraud schemes… undermine the taxpayer-funded Medicare and Medicaid programs and drive up health care costs for everyone,” said Special Agent in Charge Curt L. Muller, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General in a statement.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.