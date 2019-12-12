EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with more details on the arrest of a former Kirkwood dentist. It also corrects earlier details provided by authorities on the circumstances of the man's arrest.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Kirkwood dentist has been charged on accusations he threatened three St. Louis County judges involved in his lengthy divorce and child custody battles, officials said Thursday.
Jeffrey D. Reuter, 51, delivered an "anti-government manifesto" to the homes of all three judges on Saturday, charging documents claim. Officials said the letter demanded $2.5 million, shared custody of his daughter, the purging of all cases and judgments against him, and an apology.
“Failure to satisfy these demands will compel me to take pre-emptive, defensive measures against ... further unlawful conduct on your part,” officials said Reuter wrote. He gave them a Dec. 31 deadline and added that "immunity is not available to you this go-around,” according to authorities.
Reuter was charged by complaint Tuesday with three felony counts of interfering with a judicial officer. St. Francois County sheriff's Detective Michael Ryan said Reuter was at his parents' weekend home in the Lake Timberline development near Bonne Terre when police arrived Wednesday. He initially refused to come out of the house but later surrendered without incident after Reuter's father arrived, Ryan said.
Bond has been set at $150,000 and if Reuter is released he will be fitted with a GPS monitor and restricted from contacting or approaching the judges or their families.
An order of protection obtained by his former wife bars him from contacting her or their daughter, officials said. Officials said he's been accused of stalking and threatening his wife before, and shut down his dental practice, stopped paying his taxes and allowed his house to go into foreclosure since the divorce.