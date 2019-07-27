EAST ST. LOUIS — A former East St. Louis library director who admitted to wire fraud and embezzling funds for concert tickets and other personal purchases received a 12-month sentence in federal court Friday.
After his year-long prison stint, Marlon Bush, 48, of East St. Louis, will serve six months of home detention and two years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Steven D. Weinhoeft.
Bush charged tickets for the Dallas Mavericks, a Bootsy Collins concert, a machete, an ax and more to library credit cards while working as the director, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
As part of his sentence, Bush was ordered to pay $48,102.86 in restitution to the library.
In 2015, the Post-Dispatch documented that same East St. Louis library as being poorly funded with few resources for those in the community.
“Investigating and prosecuting public corruption remains among the highest priorities for the Department of Justice," said Weinhoeft. "Citizens need to be able to trust the people who work in all levels of government. Serious harm is done when public employees abuse that trust and put their own interests above the people they serve. For that reason, we will continue to vigorously prosecute all forms of public corruption in this district.”