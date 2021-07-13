Former East St. Louis preschool teacher pleads guilty to forcing kids to stand naked in closet

ST. LOUIS — A former Metro East teacher pleaded guilty Friday to ordering at least three preschool children to stand naked in a closet as punishment, according to court documents.

Mary M. Agbehia, 29, pleaded guilty in St. Clair County court to two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of unlawful restraint.

Charging documents say the employee of the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis forcibly removed kid's clothes, required at least one boy to hold his hands over his head and confined them to a closet between October 2018 and March 2019.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other charges, including a misdemeanor, at sentencing.

Agbehia was charged along with a teacher's aide, Shavonda L. Willis, 43.

Willis faces five charges of unlawful restraint and four counts of aggravated battery. The case against her is still pending.

Agbehia's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

