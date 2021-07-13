 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former East St. Louis preschool teacher pleads guilty to forcing kids to stand naked in closet
0 comments
top story

Former East St. Louis preschool teacher pleads guilty to forcing kids to stand naked in closet

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A former Metro East teacher pleaded guilty Friday to ordering at least three preschool children to stand naked in a closet as punishment, according to court documents. 

Mary M. Agbehia, 29, pleaded guilty in St. Clair County court to two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of unlawful restraint. 

Charging documents say the employee of the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis forcibly removed kid's clothes, required at least one boy to hold his hands over his head and confined them to a closet between October 2018 and March 2019. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other charges, including a misdemeanor, at sentencing. 

Agbehia was charged along with a teacher's aide, Shavonda L. Willis, 43.

Willis faces five charges of unlawful restraint and four counts of aggravated battery. The case against her is still pending. 

Agbehia's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Molina on his All-Star selection ... and not going

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports