Former employee admits robbing St. Louis McDonald's

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a St. Louis McDonald's admitted robbing the restaurant in 2019, prosecutors said.

Ronald Scott pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday to robbery and a gun crime.

Scott admitted that on Sept. 18, 2019, he and another man, Keith Austin, robbed the McDonald's at 1119 North Tucker Boulevard. Both men were masked and Scott pointed a gun at the restaurant manager before they stole a cash drawer containing about $340, their plea agreements say.

The car used in the crime was later spotted and pulled over by police.

Scott and Austin, who pleaded guilty to the same charges Jan. 19, are scheduled to be sentenced May 10. Each faces at least two years in prison for the robbery charge, plus another seven for the gun crime.

