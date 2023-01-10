Former employee sues St. Louis Circuit Attorney for racial discrimination

ST. LOUIS — A former employee at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed suit on Tuesday alleging she was fired because she is white.

Rebecca Ann Goetz's suit claims she was subjected to racial attacks at a meeting with leadership in Kimberly M. Gardner's office in May 2022 and was subsequently fired. She is seeking compensation for lost wages and punitive damages.

"(Gardner) is supposed to uphold the law," said Goetz's attorney Bevis Schock at a news conference Tuesday. "Unfortunately, Becky Goetz was subjected to racial discrimination."

A spokeswoman for Gardner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Goetz was hired at the Circuit Attorney's Office in October 2021, making $40,000 a year as a "diversion specialist" where she worked to help low-level offenders through a program that serves as an alternative to jail.

Goetz claims she was subjected to discriminatory remarks during a meeting May 19 when a contractor with the office repeatedly accused Goetz and another white employee of acting "like slave owners" and said Goetz couldn't understand program participants because she wasn't Black, the suit says. Goetz said Gardner did not defend her or admonish other employees for "racist attacks."

After the meeting, Goetz sent text messages to another employee discussing how she was angry about the way she had been treated. She mentioned she might be fired and would be contacting a lawyer, according to the suit.

The following day, she was placed on leave pending an investigation, the suit says. She was fired May 26.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.