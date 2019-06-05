EAST ST. LOUIS • The former executive director of an East St. Louis nonprofit group has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of embezzling from the organization, according to a statement from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois.
Christopher Coleman, 42, of Troy, Ill., is charged with embezzling funds from the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House from July 2016 until December 2017, while he served as executive director. Coleman allegedly created false invoices to conceal his actions.
The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House is a Methodist organization that provides early childhood development services, youth services, family support services and services to older adults.
Embezzling from an organization that receives federal funds carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as restitution costs.
The case was investigated by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force.
Coleman is scheduled to appear in court June 25.