Former Ferguson cop admits beating handcuffed man

ST. LOUIS — A former Ferguson police officer pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted beating a handcuffed man and then filing a false police report.
Jackie Matthews, 63, said on March 13, 2020, while in uniform, he responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive in Ferguson. A man identified in court only as "G.R." was arrested, handcuffed with his hands behind his back and placed in the backseat of Matthews patrol vehicle.
G.R. posed no threat to Matthews or anyone else, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said in Tuesday's hearing. But "banter" that Matthews and G.R. began exchanging escalated to profanity, shouting and insults.
Matthews opened the rear door and challenged G.R. to step out, and he did, Wissler said. The verbal exchange continued until Matthews tried to force G.R. back into the vehicle. During the struggle, G.R. spit on Matthews, who then placed his hands on G.R.'s throat and hit him in the face multiple times, Wissler said.
After the incident, Matthews falsely claimed in an incident report that G.R. was kicking the rear door and glass with full force, and he also claimed that he opened the door to re-fasten G.R.'s seat belt. He lied again when he said G.R. got out quickly, lunged toward him and spit in his face, Wissler said.
Matthews recommended charges against G.R. of assaulting a law enforcement officer and property damage.
His false claims were contradicted by his body camera, Wissler said. Police officials reviewed that footage, fired Matthews and referred the investigation first to St. Louis County prosecutors, then the FBI and federal prosecutors.
Matthews could face 15 to 21 months in prison for the charge of falsifying records in a federal investigation under recommended sentencing guidelines. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 20.
Matthews, of Florissant, started work on May 31, 2019, and was fired on May 29, 2020, police said at the time Matthews was charged. He was indicted in November of 2020.
In November of last year, his lawyer said in a court filing that Matthews had found a job as a truck driver after struggling to find work and make ends meet.