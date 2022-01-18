Former Ferguson cop admits beating handcuffed man

ST. LOUIS — A former Ferguson police officer pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted beating a handcuffed man and then filing a false police report.

Jackie Matthews, 63, said on March 13, 2020, while in uniform, he responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive in Ferguson. A man identified in court only as "G.R." was arrested, handcuffed with his hands behind his back and placed in the backseat of Matthews patrol vehicle.

G.R. posed no threat to Matthews or anyone else, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said in Tuesday's hearing. But "banter" that Matthews and G.R. began exchanging escalated to profanity, shouting and insults.

Matthews opened the rear door and challenged G.R. to step out, and he did, Wissler said. The verbal exchange continued until Matthews tried to force G.R. back into the vehicle. During the struggle, G.R. spit on Matthews, who then placed his hands on G.R.'s throat and hit him in the face multiple times, Wissler said.