Former Ferguson-Florissant School District aide pleads guilty to child molestation

CLAYTON — A former teacher's aide in the Ferguson-Florissant School District pleaded guilty Friday to child sex abuse charges.

Joseph Guyre, 33, of Hazelwood, was convicted of felony child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy.

He admitted to molesting a child in both 2013 and 2017 when he was a teacher's aide at Wedgewood School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District teaching English as a second language, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

The victim reported the abuse to Florissant police in 2021.

Guyre was last employed by the district in January 2020, according to a news release last year from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The district said no criminal history surfaced in Guyre's criminal background check.

Sentencing in the case is set for 11 a.m. January 13.

Joseph Guyre

Joseph Guyre was charged Sept 16, 2021, with sexually assaulting a child in 2013 while Guyre was a teacher’s aide at the Wedgwood School in Florissant.
