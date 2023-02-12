CLAYTON — A former teacher's aide in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex abuse.

Joseph Guyre, 33, of Hazelwood, pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced Jan. 30 to 12 years in prison for one count of statutory sodomy, according to court records.

St. Louis County Judge Kristine Kerr suspended Guyre's sentenced for one count of first-degree child molestation and a second count of statutory sodomy. He was placed on five years probation for those counts.

Guyre admitted to molesting a child in both 2013 and 2017, when he was a teacher's aide at Wedgewood School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District teaching English as a second language, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

The victim reported the abuse to Florissant police in 2021.

Guyre was last employed by the district in January 2020, according to a news release last year from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The district said no criminal history surfaced in Guyre's criminal background check.