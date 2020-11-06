 Skip to main content
Former Ferguson police officer indicted for assaulting handcuffed person
Former Ferguson police officer indicted for assaulting handcuffed person

ST. LOUIS — A former Ferguson police officer was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on accusations of assaulting a handcuffed person and making a false police report about the incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. 

Former Ferguson officer Jackie Matthews, 63, of Florissant, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. 

Matthews on March 13 assaulted a person who was handcuffed and who did not pose a physical threat to anyone, "depriving the person's right to be free from unreasonable force," according to the indictment. Matthews then made a false police report claiming the person resisted arrest.

The FBI also investigated this case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and a special agent commended Ferguson’s police department for bringing this case to their attention. 

Body camera

A Ferguson police sergeant wears a body camera on the pocket of his shirt in this July 23, 2015, file image. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
