Former Ferguson police official's lawsuit says he was forced out due to his race
Former Ferguson police official's lawsuit says he was forced out due to his race

FERGUSON — A former high-ranking police official in Ferguson filed a federal lawsuit Thursday claiming he was forced out because of his race.

Al Eickhoff's lawsuit says that after about four years with the department, he resigned as assistant police chief effective July 1, 2019, after repeatedly clashing with then-Chief Delrish Moss.

The suit says the problems started when a white captain, Dennis McBride, complained to the human resources manager that complaints against Black employees were not being investigated. Moss, who is Black, falsely blamed Eickhoff, the suit says, and Eickhoff, who is also white, then lodged his own complaint with human resources.

Ferguson Police Lt. Col. Al Eickhoff

Ferguson Police Lt. Col. Al Eickhoff on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, at the Wellspring Church in Ferguson, Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

In May 2018, McBride was told to resign or he would be fired and Moss began excluding Eickhoff from meetings, the suit says. On an anniversary of the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown, Eickhoff was in charge of protests and Moss refused to discuss how to handle them in an attempt to blame Eickhoff for any resulting incidents, the suit claims.

The suit seeks back pay, lost wages and other compensation.

Ferguson City Attorney Apollo Carey declined comment. Moss, who left the department in November 2018, could not be reached for comment. Both the city and Moss are named in the suit. 

A federal lawsuit claims that former Ferguson Assistant Chief Al Eickhoff was forced out due to his race.
