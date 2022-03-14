 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Ferguson school security officer admits creating child porn

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man who formerly worked as a school security officer for the Ferguson-Florissant School District on Monday admitted filming his sexual abuse of an underage girl.

Mark A. Bennett, 48, said he abused the child for years, and taking both pictures and videos that were later found by investigators.

Bennett, of the 500 block of Chartier Drive, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by Zoom to one count of production of child pornography, which carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to ask for no more than 25 years in prison, concurrent to any sentence he receives for related charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said.

Bennet is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.

