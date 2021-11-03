 Skip to main content
Former Great Circle worker gets probation for striking teen at Webster Groves facility
Great Circle in Webster Groves

Great Circle, at 330 North Gore Avenue in Webster Groves, provides behavioral health services to troubled youths. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

CLAYTON — A former Great Circle employee who admitted injuring a 13-year-old resident of the Webster Groves behavioral health organization in 2019 will serve 12 months of probation for the crime.

Charice Boyd, 28, of north St. Louis County, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of assault, reduced from a felony charge. Circuit Judge John Borbonus suspended a six-month sentence and put her on probation for a year.

Prosecutors said she struck a teenager several times in the face on Nov. 23, 2019.

Her lawyer could not be reached.

In recent months, Great Circle's former chief executive was convicted of misdemeanor assault but acquitted of numerous felony abuse charges. Several abuse cases against other former Great Circle employees remain pending.

Charice Boyd

Charice Boyd of St. Louis County was an employee at Great Circle when she was charged with punching a 13-year-old resident in the face.
