Former Great Circle worker gets probation for striking teen at Webster Groves facility

CLAYTON — A former Great Circle employee who admitted injuring a 13-year-old resident of the Webster Groves behavioral health organization in 2019 will serve 12 months of probation for the crime.
Charice Boyd, 28, of north St. Louis County, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of assault, reduced from a felony charge. Circuit Judge John Borbonus suspended a six-month sentence and put her on probation for a year.
Prosecutors said she struck a teenager several times in the face on Nov. 23, 2019.
Her lawyer could not be reached.
In recent months, Great Circle's former chief executive was convicted of misdemeanor assault but acquitted of numerous felony abuse charges. Several abuse cases against other former Great Circle employees remain pending.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
