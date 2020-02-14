Former Hazelwood East High student sues over armed detention by police

A former Hazelwood East High School student recently filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was held at gunpoint by police while traveling with his college swim team and falsely arrested because he's black.

Jaylan Butler explains in his lawsuit that he was the only black member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team and was on his way back from a South Dakota meet on the evening of Feb. 24, 2019. The team's charter bus stopped on a frontage road off Interstate 80 in northwestern Illinois and a coach suggested Butler take a selfie in front of a “Buckle Up. It’s the Law” sign for the team’s social media account, the suit said.

He was walking back to the bus when police cars arrived, emergency lights flashing. Butler, remembering his father's advice when encountering police, dropped his cellphone and fell to his knees with his hands up, the suit said.

Butler was compliant and did not resist, but officers forced him face down into the snowy ground at gunpoint, used profanity and one put a gun to his head and threatened to "blow your (expletive) head off," the suit claims.