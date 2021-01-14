Former hospital employee pleads guilty to soliciting sex from underage patient

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Cahokia man pleaded guilty Thursday to having a criminal, sexual relationship with an underage patient.

Ricardo D. Minor, 40, met the underage girl while he was working as a behavioral health specialist at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville and she was a patient, according to the United States District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors say for nearly three months in 2017 Minor contacted the girl in an attempt to have sex, and they did on several occasions.

He also is accused of having an associate contact the girl's family while he was in jail to try to get the girl to retract her statements to police.

Minor is charged with enticement of a minor and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years to life.

He also is charged with attempting to obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding.

His sentencing date has not been set.

