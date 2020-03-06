You are the owner of this article.
Former Illinois Catholic priest convicted for child porn is dead
Former Illinois Catholic priest convicted for child porn is dead

PINCKNEYVILLE — A former Metro East Catholic priest convicted on multiple counts of child porn died on Friday. 

Gerald Hechenberger died at 7:50 a.m. at Pinckneyville Community Hospital, according to Perry County Coroner Paul Searby. 

Results of an autopsy to determine the cause of Hechenberger's death will be released next week, Searby said. 

The former priest was sentenced in January to nine years in prison for possession and dissemination of child porn images and possession of meth.

When Hechenberger was charged in 2018, the diocese said in a statement that he had been placed on administrative leave.

At the time he was charged, he was serving as associate pastor at Holy Childhood of Jesus Parish in Mascoutah, St. Pancratius Parish in Fayetteville and St. Liborius Parish in St. Libory.

Gerald Hechenberger, sentenced

The Rev. Gerald Hechenberger, previously an associate pastor at several Metro East parishes, was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and dissemination of child porn images and possession of meth.
