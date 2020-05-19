Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich disbarred

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, released from federal prison this year after the president commuted his sentence, was disbarred Monday due to his corrupt acts while in office, the agency that disciplines lawyers said.
A hearing board of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich's disbarment in March, citing his "egregious misconduct" and "significant" aggravating factors. They said Blagojevich, a former assistant state's attorney and elected official, was "well aware of his obligation to uphold the law." Blagojevich "took an oath to faithfully discharge the duties of the office of governor to the best of his ability. Instead of doing so, he sought to further his own interests by engaging in a pattern of dishonest and deceptive conduct."
The panel cited Blagojevich's 2011 convictions on charges of wire fraud, attempt to commit extortion, corrupt solicitation, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit corrupt solicitation, and lying to the FBI. He was caught trying to sell a Senate seat vacated by former President Barack Obama when he became president in 2009.
He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, and was due out in 2024.
Blagojevich sought clemency in 2018 from President Donald J. Trump. He had appeared on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice," and Trump had publicly criticized the sentence as too harsh. But the former governor's bid for a pardon, and Trump's granting clemency, sparked bipartisan opposition in the state.
Blagojevich's particpation in the early stages of the disciplinary process was waived while he was in prison. But he was released on Feb. 18 and skipped a hearing a week later. He'd also declined to respond to the disciplinary case, the panel said.
Blagojevich "has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse. His failure to appear for his disciplinary hearing demonstrates a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession," the panel said.
Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009, during his second term. His law license has been suspended since 2011.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.