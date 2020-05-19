Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich disbarred

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, released from federal prison this year after the president commuted his sentence, was disbarred Monday due to his corrupt acts while in office, the agency that disciplines lawyers said.

A hearing board of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich's disbarment in March, citing his "egregious misconduct" and "significant" aggravating factors. They said Blagojevich, a former assistant state's attorney and elected official, was "well aware of his obligation to uphold the law." Blagojevich "took an oath to faithfully discharge the duties of the office of governor to the best of his ability. Instead of doing so, he sought to further his own interests by engaging in a pattern of dishonest and deceptive conduct."

The panel cited Blagojevich's 2011 convictions on charges of wire fraud, attempt to commit extortion, corrupt solicitation, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit corrupt solicitation, and lying to the FBI. He was caught trying to sell a Senate seat vacated by former President Barack Obama when he became president in 2009.

He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, and was due out in 2024.