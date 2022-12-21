Former investigator in Pam Hupp case charged with stalking head of corruption probe

LINCOLN COUNTY — A former Lincoln County deputy under scrutiny for his role investigating the infamous Pam Hupp case now faces blackmail allegations.

Charges filed Tuesday accuse former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Merkel, 42, of photographing and sending threatening messages to a detective investigating him for misconduct in the Hupp case.

Merkel and two family members — his wife and former civilian sheriff's office employee Rebecca "Becky" Merkel, and his brother, DEA agent Kevin Merkel — were all charged in Lincoln County Tuesday with first-degree harassment and second-degree stalking of a law enforcement officer.

Merkel was among the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office detectives who initially interviewed Hupp after the 2011 stabbing death of her friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria. They quickly turned their attention to Faria's husband, Russell Faria, who was convicted of her death in 2013. He was later acquitted and Hupp was charged instead, prompting scrutiny of the initial investigation.

Tuesday's charges are the latest development in a yearslong saga that attracted national attention, several local news investigations and a series of episodes of NBC’s “Dateline." The case also inspired a scripted NBC show, "The Thing About Pam," starring Renee Zellweger.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood last year charged Hupp, who is already serving life in prison for another murder, with Betsy Faria's death and announced misconduct probes into the early investigations, including Merkel's role.

The charges filed Tuesday allege that as that investigation was underway Mike and Becky Merkel followed and photographed the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office detective leading the probe while he was out to dinner March 14 at a Texas Roadhouse in Wentzville.

The detective later that night received texts and photos of himself at the restaurant from a masked number: "I have video of you drinking and getting into your county car," one read. "We are watching you closely. You should stop throwing stones at glass houses or yours will come down first and fast."

Troy, Mo., police led the investigation, finding surveillance footage of Mike and Becky Merkel taking photographs of the detective's vehicle the night of the threats. Warrants soon revealed the texts were sent using a number-masking app from a phone issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency to Mike Merkel's brother, Kevin, an agent in Australia for the federal law enforcement branch, according to court documents.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said Wednesday that his office considers the texts an effort to blackmail and obstruct an important internal sheriff's review.

"This just served to confirm what I always believed they were capable of and willing to do," Wood said. "They did this on a massive case that we have worked diligently on. We take this seriously because I’m not going to tolerate people blackmailing my investigator."

Wood said his office has received no evidence that the detective had any impairment when driving his department vehicle the night of the threats.

Early investigations into Faria's 2011 death led by Merkel and other detectives did not focus on Hupp, despite her being the sole beneficiary of Betsy Faria's $150,000 life insurance policy.

Russell Faria had an alibi backed by four people, surveillance images and receipts, but was still initially convicted. He served more than three years behind bars before being acquitted at his second trial in 2015.

Merkel, then still a Lincoln County Sheriff's detective, testified at the retrial that a camera at the crime scene showed "absolutely nothing" and seemingly malfunctioned.

But Faria's defense attorneys presented him on the stand with more than 100 photos the defense had obtained from the scene.

Scrutiny of the initial investigation intensified in 2016 when Hupp fatally shot a mentally and physically disabled man, Louis Gumpenberger, 33, in her O’Fallon, Mo., home. Hupp claimed Gumpenberger had tried to kidnap her at knifepoint, but her story fell apart after investigators listened to the 911 call and traced money Hupp paid to Gumpenberger.

Wood took office as Lincoln County prosecutor in 2019. He charged Hupp in June 2021 with first-degree murder in Betsy Faria's death. His office plans to seek the death penalty in the case.

Russell Faria named Merkel and two other investigators in a civil suit over his case that ended in a $2 million settlement for Faria in 2020.

Wood said Wednesday that the sheriff's office probe into corruption and misconduct in the investigation is ongoing.

"It is a criminal investigation," he said of the review.