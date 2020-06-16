Former Jefferson County elementary school teacher accused of sexual abuse has history of allegations

HILLSBORO — A former Jefferson County elementary school teacher is facing a felony statutory sodomy charge after prosecutors say he sexually abused a third-grade student during class.

Matthew P. Schumacher, 39, a former teacher at Guffey Elementary School in Fenton, is accused of touching a female student while the class watched a movie during the 2013-2014 school year. A probable cause statement was recorded by a detective in June 2019, and charges were filed against Schumacher on May 29 by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Abuse allegations against Schumacher were made at least once before at Guffey Elementary, and he has also been accused of sexual abuse at a school district in Texas, according to the probable cause statement. It is unclear if charges were filed in either of those incidents.

Schumacher was assigned to teach in the FOX C-6 school district from 2006 to 2018, according to records from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Schumacher's teaching certificate in Missouri expired in 2018, the same year he received a certificate to teach in Texas. That certificate is valid in Texas through 2023, though Schumacher was reprimanded by the board for unlisted reasons in November 2019.

Schumacher's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said his client is out of town and will return to the St. Louis area soon. Rosenblum said Schumacher is preparing to plead not guilty to the charges.

