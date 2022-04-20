Former Jefferson County municipal prosecutor indicted

ST. LOUIS — A former Jefferson County municipal prosecutor had sexual contact last year with a woman facing several criminal cases in his jurisdiction, a federal grand jury alleged Wednesday.

The indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis charges James "Ike" Crabtree with deprivation of rights under color of law and making false statements to the FBI.

During an after-hours meeting with the woman at his courthouse office on March 8, 2021, Crabtree subjected the woman to sexual contact while acting in his role as a municipal prosecutor, the indictment says. Crabtree lied to the FBI in an interview last month when he denied kissing her, taking off some of her clothing and touching her.

Crabtree could not immediately be reached Wednesday. Jefferson County Municipal Court Administrator Molly Jaskiewicz declined comment.

In a statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said, "The United States Attorney’s Office appreciates the courage shown by the female victim in this case to come forward and bring this defendant’s alleged criminal conduct to light.”

Crabtree resigned from his position as municipal prosecutor on March 15, county officials said. He was earning an annual salary of $81,226 at the time.

Crabtree was hired Feb. 23, 2015.

Missouri's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, the body that investigates lawyers, said no public discipline is listed for Crabtree.

