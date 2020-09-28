Former Jefferson County officer who survived being shot in the head years ago has died

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that one of its officers, who survived being shot in the head while on duty more than 20 years ago, has died.

Cpl. Donald Cummines, 76, of High Ridge, retired from the county sheriff's office in 2009 after 17 years with the department.

Cummines was shot in the head in 1998 while he and other officers responded to a house call for a report of a domestic dispute. Cummines was 53 at the time.

"He really served Jefferson County. He paid a price for serving his community," said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, who was also on the SWAT team that responded to the scene that day. "He was a great leader, and so well-respected by all of his peers and subordinates."

The suspect, Timothy Whalen, shot Cummines in the forehead, then barricaded himself in his mobile home for eight hours before surrendering, according to reports. He pleaded guilty to shooting Cummines and is serving a 31-year prison sentence.

Cummines is survived by his son, Greg Cummines of Minnesota, according to one of his former fellow officers, Jeff Muzlinger, now a lieutenant with Veteran Affairs.

Cummines' cause of death was unclear Monday.