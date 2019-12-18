You are the owner of this article.
Former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy charged with child molestation
Former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy charged with child molestation

Former Jefferson County Deputy Joshua Skaggs

Former Jefferson County Deputy Joshua Skaggs, 25, of Mineral Point, was charged on Dec. 13 with child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child. Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

HILLSBORO— A former Jefferson County sheriff's deputy turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail after being accused of touching two teenage girls while they were sleeping. 

Joshua Skaggs, 25, of Mineral Point, posted a $30,000 surety bond on Wednesday after being charged with one count of child molestation and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Skaggs is accused of touching two teenage girls, in July and on Sept. 3. He said one of the incidents could have been an accident, and he denied the other. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it launched an investigation after learning of the allegations against Skaggs on Sept. 5. He was fired from the department on Sept. 6. 

Skaggs was hired in 2016 and had an annual salary of $56,332.56, records show.

