Former Jefferson County teacher accused of sending nude photos on Snapchat

ARNOLD — An Imperial woman who taught at a Jefferson County middle school until earlier this year has been accused of sending inappropriate photos to minors, police said.
Tosha Kerperien, 37, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, court records show.
Investigators believe Kerperien sent photos to at least three minors via a social media site in January, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday. According to court documents, nude photos were sent via Snapchat.
Kerperien was listed as an eighth grade math teacher on Ridgewood Middle School's website as of Monday afternoon. The middle school is part of Jefferson County's Fox C-6 School District.
However, the school district said in a letter to parents on Monday that the "former employee" submitted a resignation letter on Feb. 1, which the district's board of education accepted.
The district said it conducted an internal investigation as soon as allegations were made, and the district reported the allegations to Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and other authorities.
If convicted of the three charges, Kerperien could face up to a year in jail, and a fine of up to $2,000, according to state law.
