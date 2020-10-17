Former Kirkwood high school teacher now accused of raping or sexually assaulting three students

KIRKWOOD — A former Kirkwood High School teacher indicted in September on charges accusing him of raping a student in the 1990s now faces charges of sexually assaulting two more students.

Prosecutors dismissed the indictment against Christopher J. Stephens, 54, of Glendale, and charged him by complaint Friday with two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual assault and one count of deviate sexual assault.

Five charges accuse Stephens of rape and sodomy in late 1997 and early 1998 at his high school office, the prop room at school and his home, and identify the victim as someone under 17 with the initials "K.P."

Former Kirkwood student Katie Pappageorge accused Stephens in a July post on an online high school alumni page of raping her, triggering other accusations against Stephens and other school staff.