Former Kirkwood High teacher admitted to sex with 16-year-old student, prosecutor says

KIRKWOOD — A Kirkwood High School teacher admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old student in the 1990s and was allowed to quietly resign and move on to a job in higher education, a prosecutor said Friday.

The statement surfaced as lawyers for the former teacher, Christopher J. Stephens, try to get his case thrown out of court, saying police reports from the 1990s have not been turned over to them.

Asked about the claimed admission after the hearing, defense lawyer Justin Gelfand said, "We absolutely disagree with the prosecution's characterization of the evidence," adding that the focus of the hearing was "whether the state destroyed exculpatory evidence from the 1990s.”

Stephens' lawyers say Kirkwood police investigated and determined that no crime had occurred, based on a 2019 police interview of Kirkwood School District general counsel Andrew Leonard.

An excerpted portion of the police report filed in court says, "Leonard stated he wanted it to be known when these allegations were brought to the attention of the school board, they immediately contacted law enforcement. Leonard recalled working closely with former Kirkwood Police Detective Geoff Morrison. The investigation revealed no criminal acts occurred."