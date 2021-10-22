Former Kirkwood High teacher admitted to sex with 16-year-old student, prosecutor says

KIRKWOOD — A Kirkwood High School teacher admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old student in the 1990s and was allowed to quietly resign and move on to a job in higher education, a prosecutor said Friday.
The statement surfaced as lawyers for the former teacher, Christopher J. Stephens, try to get his case thrown out of court, saying police reports from the 1990s have not been turned over to them.
Asked about the claimed admission after the hearing, defense lawyer Justin Gelfand said, "We absolutely disagree with the prosecution's characterization of the evidence," adding that the focus of the hearing was "whether the state destroyed exculpatory evidence from the 1990s.”
Stephens' lawyers say Kirkwood police investigated and determined that no crime had occurred, based on a 2019 police interview of Kirkwood School District general counsel Andrew Leonard.
An excerpted portion of the police report filed in court says, "Leonard stated he wanted it to be known when these allegations were brought to the attention of the school board, they immediately contacted law enforcement. Leonard recalled working closely with former Kirkwood Police Detective Geoff Morrison. The investigation revealed no criminal acts occurred."
Gelfand said in court that the evidence that led police to that conclusion has not been turned over to them, and that the case against Stephens should be dismissed due to the Constitutional violation.
Prosecutor Larry Chrum responded that he does not believe the police reports ever existed. He said Morrison only vaguely remembers the case, likely because the school board determined that no crime had occurred.
The judge on Friday set a hearing for February 17 at which Leonard and Morrison will be questioned about the issue.
Stephens is facing eight counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and sexual assault from allegations dating from 1992 to 1997 and involving three students. Stephens' lawyers have repeatedly denied the accusations.
A report commissioned by the school district examined accusations against Stephens in more detail, calling them "illustrative of several observations we have made about the District’s response" to reports of sexual abuse of students.
Interviews and a documents showed four girls ages 16 to 19 accused Stephens of sexual abuse. "The information they provided was compelling and the District determined that Stephens was not fit to continue his employment. Per the investigation file, Stephens admitted to some of the allegations and denied others," the report says. Stephens was told to resign and surrender his teaching certificate or the district would "continue and expand the investigation, present charges to the Kirkwood Board of Education, and recommend termination of his employment with the District," it says.
On January 9, 1998, Stephens chose to resign and surrender his teaching certificate, having negotiated an agreement under which no allegations would be "attached to his file," the report says.
Stephens had worked at the school since 1991. He worked for St. Louis Community College from August 1998 until his retirement in May 2019.
The report listed, but did not name, 30 teachers and administrators who had complaints filed against them from 1970 to 2020.
Sixteen of those were filed after a former student, Katie Pappageorge, complained on Facebook of sexual misconduct by a teacher, triggering a #metoo-style reckoning, other allegations and investigations.
The report also said students did not trust that their reports of misconduct would be taken seriously, and that some students were less likely to be believed and some coaches and coaches and popular administrators less likely to be investigated. The report also contained allegations that a former superintendent protected certain Kirkwood High School administrators alleged to have engaged in serious misconduct.