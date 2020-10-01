Former Kirkwood High teacher who triggered #metoo reckoning charged with rape and sodomy

Wilson said Stephens kissed her and two other students on the mouth after Wilson's final show in senior year.

After graduating, Wilson worked in the school box office, and saw Stephens developing sexualized relationship with other students. ”When it happened to me, I thought it was all my fault,” she said. When it started with others, she said it made her mad. She found love letters with students, confronted Stephens, and reported his conduct to school officials.

Hurster was one of the other students who said she was kissed on the lips by Stephens.

The 1999 graduate said in one play, "I Hate Hamlet," Stephens said a high school boy playing Hurster's boyfriend should "ravage me," and demonstrated, Hurster said.

Wilson made the same accusation about Stephens during practice.

A few years earlier, Stephens had the students do "A Streetcar Named Desire," which features a rape scene, Hurster said.

"I hope there is a reckoning not just for this particular individual but for the district itself," Hurster said Thursday. “I suspect his will only be the beginning of this era, of people coming forward,” she said.