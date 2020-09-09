Former Kirkwood student’s lawsuit says she was assaulted by teacher

KIRKWOOD — A former Kirkwood High School student alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted by a former math teacher.

The lawsuit comes amid a criminal investigation of another teacher and allegations of sexual abuse by teachers and coaches triggered by another former student's claims posted to a Kirkwood High alumni Facebook page in July.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says that David Shapleigh, a former math teacher and soccer coach, assaulted Carol Hotze Hermann.

Shapleigh could not be reached for comment and no lawyer for him was listed in court records. He is not facing any criminal charges related to the claim.

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this summer, Hermann said she first met Shapleigh in the spring of 1984, when she was a junior. She said he was flirtatious and often wanted to walk her to her car after soccer practice. After one practice, he took her to his apartment, gave her alcohol, then told her he wanted to show her something in his bedroom.