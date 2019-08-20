Subscribe for 99¢

CLAYTON — Harry Hamm, a former longtime KMOX-AM radio broadcaster and entertainment editor, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal child pornography charges.

Hamm, 77, is already facing felony charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May and has been released on bond.

Hamm, 77, of the 700 block of Treeside Court in Chesterfield, is accused in that case of having “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child younger than 17.

Hamm was indicted Aug. 1 in federal court in St. Louis  on two counts of possession of child porn and one count of access with intent to view child porn. The indictment accuses him of possessing images containing child porn on two iPhones, and accessing child porn stored on an online photo storage account.

No lawyer is yet listed for him in the federal court case. His lawyer in the St. Louis County case did not return a call seeking comment.

Hamm started his broadcasting career with KMOX in 1975 by sharing entertainment reviews on the Jack Carney show, his former bio there said in April. He was a regular on Total Information AM Weekend Edition and a contributor on the Charlie Brennan Show, the bio said. He also covered theater openings and movies.

Hamm was a founding member of the St. Louis Theater Circle, a local arts critics organization, and helped found St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s development board. He had a contract to do public relations work for the West County EMS & Fire Protection District from 2013-2015.

A KMOX staffer said that Hamm was dismissed when the station found out he'd been arrested.

Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

