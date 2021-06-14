 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Lindenwood University student gets probation in on-campus assault
0 comments

Former Lindenwood University student gets probation in on-campus assault

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — A former Lindenwood University student accused in 2019 of sexually abusing someone who was "out cold" has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault.

Blace Eckols, 21, received two years' probation after pleading guilty Thursday to fourth-degree assault, reduced from three felony counts of first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy.

St. Charles Circuit Judge Michael Fagras gave Eckols a suspended imposition of sentence, which means that if Eckols completes conditions of probation including 100 hours of community service, has no contact with the victim and provides a written apology via the prosecutors' office, he'll have no conviction on his record.

Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, said in a text message that "the victim in this case wanted nothing to do with the prosecution. They requested we get this resolved without their participation. We recognize that these situations can be painful and embarrassing and it’s always our intention, when we can, to respect the victim's wishes.”

The original charges filed in 2019 said Eckols performed or attempted to perform sex acts on a male victim in a Flowers Hall dorm room on the St. Charles university's campus.

Eckols' lawyer, Jeffrey Goldfarb, said he credits the prosecutor's office "for doing the right thing for everybody involved."

Eckols was a weightlifter for the school, according to online university publications. He was among several who qualified in 2018 for a national competition.

Blace M. Eckols

Blace M. Eckols, a former Lindenwood University student, was charged with sodomizing another man at a Lindenwood University dorm on Jan. 13, 2019.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Spanish-American War reenactment highlights Jefferson Barracks' history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports