Former Lindenwood University student gets probation in on-campus assault

ST. CHARLES — A former Lindenwood University student accused in 2019 of sexually abusing someone who was "out cold" has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault.

Blace Eckols, 21, received two years' probation after pleading guilty Thursday to fourth-degree assault, reduced from three felony counts of first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy.

St. Charles Circuit Judge Michael Fagras gave Eckols a suspended imposition of sentence, which means that if Eckols completes conditions of probation including 100 hours of community service, has no contact with the victim and provides a written apology via the prosecutors' office, he'll have no conviction on his record.

Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, said in a text message that "the victim in this case wanted nothing to do with the prosecution. They requested we get this resolved without their participation. We recognize that these situations can be painful and embarrassing and it’s always our intention, when we can, to respect the victim's wishes.”