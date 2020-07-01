Former Madison County pastor faces federal charges of distributing child porn

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former Godfrey pastor faces charges of knowingly distributing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

A criminal complaint against Steven P. Tibbetts, 61, was filed on June 19. At the time, Tibbetts was head pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. He took over the role in March 2019, according to the church's Facebook.

Tibbetts' attorney says he has been released of all duties at the church.

An investigation began in August after the attorney's office received tips about the former pastor via social media sites. While executing a search warrant of Tibbetts' home, officials say they found on his computer images and videos of nude minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Tibbetts on Wednesday was released from jail on an unsecured bond and placed on electronic monitoring.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.