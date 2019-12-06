EDWARDSVILLE — Two former Madison Community Unit School District employees are accused of stealing a total of $50,000 from the district.
Former Madison CUSD Superintendent Warletta Brookins and former school district employee Tanika Johnson are both charged with theft and official misconduct.
Bail was set Friday at $50,000 apiece.
Brookins resigned sometime during the 2018-2019 school year. State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says she stole approximately $41,360 between January 2017 and September 2018. Johnson is accused of stealing $10,203 in the same period.