Former maintenance worker at Florissant children's home gets life term for murdering boss

Florrisant man charged with murder

Christopher Owens was charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his boss after being fired.

CLAYTON — A Florissant man was sentenced Wednesday to a life prison term plus 15 years for fatally shooting his boss upon being fired from his maintenance job at a children's home.

Christopher Owens, 54, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder, reduced from first degree, for killing his boss, Brantley Tate, in the parking lot of Marygrove Children's Home, 2705 Mullanphy Lane in Florissant. Tate, 60, died later at a hospital.

Christopher Owens

Christopher Owens of Florissant was sentenced April 14, 2022, in the shooting death of his boss at a children's home in Florissant.

Owens admitted fatally shooting Tate on Jan. 26, 2021. Owens had returned to Marygrove after walking off the job days earlier for refusing an order to move furniture. Police said he shot Tate when he returned to retrieve his belongings. Owens fled Missouri but later turned himself in.

Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer accepted Owens' plea agreement and sentenced him to a life term, calculated at 30 years, for murder plus a consecutive 15-year term for armed criminal action.

Tate, a married father of three children, was the director of maintenance at Marygrove and had worked there for 35 years, the children's home said last year.

In court Wednesday, several of Tate's relatives spoke of their anguish over his death, according a news release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"Brant was the kindest and most generous man I have ever known, and he loved me so much,” said Tate's widow, Kathie Tate. “My heart mostly hurts that he died before he could teach our son everything a man is supposed to know.”

Owens' lawyer, David Naumann, said Owens acknowledged he was wrong.

"It was just a tragedy for everybody," Naumann said. Owens "expressed his regret that he destroyed (Tate's) family's life and that he was deeply sorry."

Marygrove serves as a home for many children and adolescents who come from violent or abusive homes, have behavioral or psychological problems, or have frequently been placed in foster homes.

