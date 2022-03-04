Former 'major' fugitive who brought fentanyl to St. Louis gets life in prison

ST. LOUIS — A drug dealer from California who went on the run for three years after nearly being caught in Florissant with 59 pounds of fentanyl was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Lawyers for Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter, 56, wanted 20 years, arguing that he would be in his 70s when released. Prosecutors asked for life.

Hunter was on the "major case fugitive" list until the U.S. Marshals tracked him to California in 2020.

Hunter was the leader of a drug conspiracy, officials of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marshals told the Post-Dispatch in December.

It was still early in the investigation in 2017 when DEA agents learned that Hunter was coming to town, and scrambled a team to follow him and Andon Demarcus Templer, who supplied others with fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with heroin that he got from Hunter, including Bryan Keith Warren.

Nine DEA agents and police task force officers swooped in at the Life Storage facility in Florissant, seizing two duffel bags containing 27 heat-sealed packages that totaled about 26.5 kilos of fentanyl. the drugs had been shipped to the St. Louis area from California in hidden compartments built into furniture.

The seizure remains the largest fentanyl bust in the St. Louis area and came at a time when fentanyl was surging onto the drug scene and being substituted for heroin or other opiates.

The drug is now being pressed into pills resembling prescription medication. Its potency, and the lack of quality control in Mexican labs, means overdoses, including fatal ones, have spiked, officials have said.

Hunter, however, escaped by climbing a fence and running away barefoot.

Early the next morning, agents and police raided a series of locations in the St. Louis area, seizing $35,000, drug sales records, guns, drug paraphernalia, 10 pounds of marijuana and two presses used to make bricks of heroin or fentanyl.

He was eventually tracked to Los Angeles in 2020 and arrested. Agents found guns, $220,000 in cash and “G-Code,” a screenplay about criminal life.

Hunter was convicted at trial in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in October of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of money laundering.

He is the last to be sentenced. All 10 others pleaded guilty. Templer got 15 years. Warren, below him in the organization, received 10 years, and the others received lesser amounts.

