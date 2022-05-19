Former Maryland Heights police officer admits accessing child pornography

ST. LOUIS — A former Maryland Heights police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to accessing child pornography.

Nicholas H. Haglof, 30, admitted having child pornography on his laptop in 2019 and 2020. He pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey to one federal count of accessing child pornography as part of a plea agreement. A federal grand jury indicted Haglof on two counts in August 2020.

Haglof's plea agreement included the dismissal of one count of receiving child pornography, a recommended prison sentence of four years and lifetime supervision upon release. Haglof had more than 420 images of child pornography on a laptop and more than 1,000 images of child porn on a cellphone.

According to a federal complaint against Haglof, St. Louis County police in November 2019 followed a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a Bing browser search for child pornography at Haglof's former home on Brookside Drive in High Ridge.

A police search warrant in July 2020 revealed dozens of images of child pornography on Haglof's laptop, the complaint said. Haglof told investigators he searched for and downloaded child porn and had begun looking at child pornography shortly after graduating from high school.

Haglof was employed by the Maryland Heights Police Department from Oct. 7, 2019, until July 31, 2020, a department spokesperson said.

Autrey set Haglof's sentencing hearing for Aug. 17. The judge allowed Haglof to remain free on bail until his sentencing hearing.

