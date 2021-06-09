Former Mascoutah city employee sentenced for kickback scheme

MASCOUTAH — A former employee of the city of Mascoutah was sentenced Wednesday to six months of house arrest, 40 hours of community service and three years of probation for his role in a kickback scheme.

While serving as the city's water treatment manager, Richard Lowell Jones was in charge of all purchase orders for the water and sewage treatment plant, his plea agreement says. He demanded a kickback from a vendor, the plea says. From 2016-2020, Jones ordered $361,917 in products and services for the plant from an unnamed company and received $27,232,70 in return, his plea agreement says. He was ordered to repay the money.

Jones pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February via videoconference to a charge of soliciting a benefit with intent to be influenced. Both sides agreed to recommend six months of house arrest, three years or probation, 40 hours of community service and restitution, as well as a prohibition on gambling, including the lottery.

