Former Metro East police officer pleads guilty to $60,000 fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the Village of Alorton Police Department by claiming to be working when he was out of Alorton's jurisdiction or at home.

Federal prosecutors said 51-year-old Ricky Perry, of East St. Louis, was paid roughly $60,000 for 4,000 hours he falsely claimed to be working between May 2018 and April 2021.

Prosecutors said embezzling money from an organization that receives federal money, like a police department, carries a maximum of 10 years in prison or up to a $250,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force, which is a partnership between the FBI and Illinois State Police, prosecutors said.

"This guilty plea should not undermine the public’s confidence in the work of law enforcement as a whole," southern Illinois U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement. "This case shows that law enforcement will police their own, and that officers are held accountable when they violate the law.”

Perry's sentencing is set for Jan. 26.

