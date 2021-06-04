Former Missouri city clerk pleads guilty in St. Louis court to stealing municipal money

ST. LOUIS — A former northeast Missouri city clerk admitted Friday in federal court to stealing more than $317,000 from the city of Center in Ralls County from 2015 to 2019, prosecutors said.

Court documents say Tracey Ray, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and federal program theft after using the city's money to pay off $206,342.53 in charges on her personal credit card, including retail purchases, lodging and travel, hair salons, restaurants and groceries.

Prosecutors said Ray also issued $62,537 in checks to pay off personal medical insurance premiums and used the city's accounts to pay for personal expenses at stores like Kohl's, Lowe's, Walmart and Hobby Lobby.

To hide the payments, she reported fake cash balances ahead of monthly Board of Aldermen meetings and falsified internal financial records to make it appear that unauthorized checks from city accounts were made to legitimate third-party vendors, officials said.

Ray's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

