Former Missouri police chief admits illegally forcing woman to turn over her children

ST. LOUIS — The former police chief of a southeast Missouri town pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor Thursday and admitted forcing a woman to turn over her children to someone without custody rights.

Marc F. Tragesser, 54, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom to a civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under color of law.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Tragesser was chief of police in Marble Hill, in Bollinger County, west of Cape Girardeau. Tragesser went to a home and demanded to speak to a woman identified in court documents only as "K.N.C."

Tragesser was accompanied by the paternal grandmother of K.N.C.'s children. The homeowners said K.N.C. was not there, and Tragesser responded by threatening to arrest them, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said during the hearing. The grandmother went inside the home over the homeowners' objections, and took property, only some of which belonged to her son, Wissler said.

Tragesser later returned, saying he was there to get K.N.C.'s children, and falsely claiming to have a court order allowing him to take them, Wissler said.

When K.N.C. asked for a copy of the court order, he slammed her against the wall, causing her minor injuries, and then handcuffed her, Wissler said. He also arrested K.N.C.'s boyfriend, accusing him of kidnapping the children.

K.N.C. spent 90 minutes in Tragesser's police vehicle, and was released only when she agreed to turn over her children to their grandmother, who did not have custody or visitation rights, Wissler said.

K.N.C. did not see her children again until March of 2019, Wissler said.

Tragesser, who lives near Sikeston, had originally been indicted Feb. 10, 2021, on a felony civil rights charge. The misdemeanor carries a potential prison term of up to one year. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.

Tragesser served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and spent 20 years in law enforcement, his lawyer, Charles Banks, said during the hearing.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.