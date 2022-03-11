Former Normandy chief promoted to top position in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A former Normandy police chief is being promoted to the top position in this city's police department, officials announced Friday.

Capt. Frank Mininni will serve as assistant under Chief John Neske until Neske retires May 31.

"I look forward to working with Chief Neske in creating a smooth transition," Mininni said in a written statement. "As always, we will continue to make O'Fallon a safe place to live, work and play."

Mininni started his law enforcement career with the Normandy Police Department in 1997 where he rose through the ranks and was promoted to chief in 2009, according to an O'Fallon news release.

He retired from Normandy in October after being suspended with pay amid an internal investigation in late 2020. The city did not provide records about the investigation when requested by the Post-Dispatch last year.

He was then hired as captain with the O'Fallon Police Department in May 2021. Mininni received his master's degree from Lindenwood University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Neske has been serving as the O'Fallon department's chief since June after former Chief Philip Dupuis resigned after just nine months on the job citing the "unintended consequences" of a new Missouri law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws, plus interference from city council members.

