Former Normandy mayor tried to rid city hall of white workers, lawsuit says

NORMANDY — The former director of the Normandy public works department contends in a federal lawsuit that he was fired as part of a former mayor's attempt to rid the city of its white employees.

Kevin Gibson's suit says that after the city council appointed Maurice Hunt as mayor pro tem in January 2020, Hunt began eliminating all white employees in the city. Gibson is white and Hunt is Black, as were all members of the city council at the time, the suit says.

The lawsuit claims Hunt at one time said, “Don’t hire white people,” and, “We’re going to get rid of all these white (expletive) and it’ll be an all-Black ran (sic) city like it should be.”

Hunt and the city attorney did not respond to messages seeking comment. The lawsuit was filed last week.

Gibson, of Bridgeton, began working in the public works department in 2012 and became acting director in 2020, the suit says. It says he was fired without reason in March of last year.

Mark Beckmann defeated Hunt in the mayoral election earlier this month with 242 votes, five more than Hunt. He also did not respond to a message asking for a response to the suit.

