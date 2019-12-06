ST. LOUIS — Sentencing for a former police officer who lied to a grand jury about officers who beat an undercover cop during the Jason Stockley protests will be delayed until 2020.
Bailey Colletta, 26, was scheduled to be sentenced for perjury on Dec. 13, but she asked Tuesday for a delay until co-defendant Randy Hays was sentenced or until co-defendants Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone begin their trial. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry then ordered Colletta’s sentencing for April 10, 2020.
On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office asked the court not to reduce Colletta’s offense level, which affects sentencing guidelines. Colletta had asked for a reduction on the basis of being not an instigator but a follower in the officers’ beating of undercover Detective Luther Hall.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Winfield said Wednesday that Colletta’s offense level had already been reduced and that she wasn't being sentenced for her role on the night of the detective's beating, but for lying to a grand jury about it.
The other two officers accused of beating Hall had their trial scheduled for Dec. 2, but Perry postponed it until Dec. 20 because of a superseding indictment from the U.S. attorney’s office. That could indicate charges being upgraded, downgraded or replaced.
Colletta had a superseding indictment as part of her plea deal, which led to her facing a maximum of five years in prison rather than 20.