Former Overland councilman charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Overland city councilman has been charged with sodomy involving a child in Creve Coeur.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Jared Shadley with three counts of statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age. Shadley, 32, lives in the 9000 block of Ridge Avenue in Overland.

Authorities said the victim is a 7-year-old girl. Creve Coeur police said a member of the girl's family notified police on Jan. 26 about sexual contact they said happened the day before between the girl and Shadley.

In court documents, Detective Doug Manninger of the Creve Coeur Police Department said Shadley confessed.

Shadley was a Ward 3 councilman in Overland for about a year, from January 2016 to April 2017. He was appointed to the council to fill an unexpired term of a council member who died; Shadley did not seek re-election.

Shadley was unavailable for comment Tuesday, and court records do no list an attorney representing him. Shadley's mother, Evelyn, defended her son and said he did not do what prosecutors allege.

"He's as innocent as the day is long," she said. "He's the best guy in the whole world."