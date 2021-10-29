Former Parkway elementary teaching assistant facing child porn charges

ST. LOUIS — A former teaching assistant at a Parkway School District elementary school was indicted this week on federal child pornography charges.

Connor Brueggemann was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges of receipt and possession of child porn.

The indictment says Brueggemann received child porn from Nov. 28, 2019, through July 14, 2020, and possessed it on his Samsung cellphone during the same period.

Brueggemann was hired at Henry Elementary on Dec. 9, 2019. He was terminated on July 23, 2020, after the district had been notified about his arrest on July 14 through the "Rap Back program," which sends automatic updates for people who have been fingerprinted for a background check, a district spokesman said Friday.

No lawyer is listed for Brueggemann, and he did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

