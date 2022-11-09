Former Parkway School District employee sentenced to prison for child porn

ST. LOUIS — A former music teacher and teaching assistant at a local elementary school was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Connor Brueggemann, 26, of Wildwood, was working in the Parkway School District when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about the uploading of child pornography. Agents searched his house on July 14, 2020, and Brueggemann said he had done "terrible things" and wanted to get help with his addiction to child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators found more than 360 photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, a plea agreement says.

Brueggemann was hired at Henry Elementary on Dec. 9, 2019. He was fired on July 23, 2020, after the district had been notified about his arrest on July 14 through the "Rap Back program," which sends automatic updates for people who have been fingerprinted for a background check, a district spokesman said in 2021.

On Wednesday, Brueggemann pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced him to 52 months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.